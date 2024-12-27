Haryana weather: Several districts experience hailstorm and rainfall, temperature dips

Follow us on Image Source : ISTOCK Haryana temperature dropped after rain and hailstorm

Haryana's weather changed on Friday after the state witnessed heavy rainfall and hailstorm. Chandigarh saw its maximum temperature settling at 15.9 degrees Celsius -- eight degrees below normal for the season.

The Meteorological Department had already issued a warning of rain along with hail in the state. The Meteorological Department had said that in 16 districts of the state, there may be rain along with hailstorm and wind the speed of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour. The met department had issued Orange alert in 18 districts of Haryana and Yellow alert in 4 districts.

Haryana weather update

Several districts of Haryana witnessed rainfall including Jind, Hisar, Bhiwani, Rohtak, Rewari, Mahendragarh, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Jhajjar, Panipat and Sonipat. Today's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.53 degrees Celsius and 19.78 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The highest rainfall of 22 mm was recorded in Narnaul. Jind (14.2), Hisar (11.6), Balsamand (13), Rohtak (5.8), Bhiwani (4.3), Sirsa (2), Gurugram (2.5), Kurukshetra (1.5), Panipat (1) and Sonipat have received (7.5) mm of rain.

The minimum temperature has increased by an average of 4.4 degrees Celsius in 24 hours. The lowest temperature was 9.9 degrees recorded at Hathnikund Barrage in Yamunanagar. At the same time, farmers are facing loss of crops due to hailstorm in the state.

Punjab weather update

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 5.4 degrees Celsius, Amritsar 5.7 degrees Celsius and Gurdaspur 5.5 degrees Celsius. Bathinda also experienced a cold night at 6.2 degrees Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures would be around 10.66 degrees Celsius and 22.35 degrees Celsius, respectively. According to the Meteorological Department, light to moderate rain may occur in most areas of the state from December 27 to January 2.

In view of the the Rain, thunderstorm and hail, a yellow alert has been issued for Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Firozpur, Fazilka, Faridkot, Muktsar Sahib, Moga, Bathinda, Ludhiana, Barnala, Sangrur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Rupnagar, Patiala and Malerkotla.

ALSO READ | Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar gets season's first snowfall | Watch video

(With PTI inputs)