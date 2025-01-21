Haryana weather forecast: IMD predicts rainfall on January 22, cold conditions to intensify

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

After two days of a bright sunny sky, the people of Haryana got relief from the severe cold. However, in its latest update, the Indian Meteorological Department has warned of rain in Haryana. According to the weather department, light rainfall is highly likely in Haryana on January 22 and 23.

Western Himalayas, North Western regions to get rainfall

The rainfall is predicted over the entire Western Himalayan and North Western region including Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and other states. During this time, winds are likely to blow at a speed of 15-20 km. According to the information, Faridabad, Karnal and Gurugram may receive rain while Sonipat may remain cloudy.

Cold conditions to be back

The weather department has also predicted dense fog. The turning weather conditions will once again bring back the cold. The weather conditions are likely to change after January 26. On Tuesday, the minimum temperature was recorded above normal in most places of Haryana.

Temperatures recorded in Haryana

According to the met department, the minimum temperature in Chandigarh was recorded at 10.5 degrees Celsius, which was three degrees above normal. Ambala recorded a minimum temperature of 10.5 degrees Celsius, which was four degrees above normal. Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak, Narnaul, Faridabad and Gurugram also recorded above-normal minimum temperatures of 8.3 degrees, 8 degrees, 9.3 degrees, 7.8 degrees, 9.5 degrees and 10.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

(With inputs from PTI)