Haryana village sees ban on DJs, funeral ceremonies, fine for not abiding by it

The Panchayat in village Khairi of Uklana Mandi area has imposed a ban on calling DJ in wedding ceremonies and also decided to put a stop to funeral feasts with immediate effect. The decision comes after villagers raised complaints about loud music being played for the entire night during wedding ceremonies leading to disturbance in the neighbourhood. A fine of Rs 11,000 will be imposed against those who do not obey the Panchayat's decision to ban DJ music.

The decision follows a meeting that was held in Khairi, led by former Panch Mata Ram. It also came to light DJ’s were called even three to four days prior to the wedding ceremony which would cause a lot of commotion and disturbance. Some villagers pointed out that younger people engaged in drinking alcohol and dancing during such DJ performances which would spoil the atmosphere of the village.

Sometimes a ruckus would also take place as villagers engaged in fighting after getting drunk.

What does the ban on funeral feast mean?

A ban was put on hosting of funeral feasts in the village. The Panchayat decided that such kind of functions necessitated due to societal pressure only put pressure on the family members of the deceased.

When an elderly person died in the village, his family would be pressured into organising a feast for the villagers. This can be quite a haunting time for a family who mourns the loss of a dear one and also has to arrange a feast for fellow villagers.

Apart from this the villagers also expressed concern about the increasing drug addiction in the area. The villagers were asked to call anonymously on the number of the Narcotics Department and inform if they find any person participating in the drug business in the village or encouraging the young generation towards drug addiction.

(Report: Praveen Kumar)