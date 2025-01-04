Haryana: 2 killed in Hisar road accident due to dense fog

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 2 killed in Hisar road accident

Dense fog and low visibility in Haryana's Hisar caused a tragic road accident on Saturday morning that killed two people. The tragic incident happened on the Hisar-Chandigarh National Highway in Uklana on Saturday morning. Due to dense fog, a truck and a car overturned, while another car collided with the two vehicles involved in the accident.

As per the spectators and officials, the accident happened due to fog when a car overturned after hitting a divider on Hisar-Chandigarh National Highway, after which another car coming from behind collided with the overturned car. During this time, many people gathered at the spot and a speeding truck coming from behind crushed many people and overturned on them. Several people got injured.

Chandigarh residents also woke up to a thick blanket of fog in the morning with a minimum temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal limits.

At most places in the two states the minimum temperatures remained close to normal, IMD officials said. In Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 10.1 degrees Celsius while Karnal registered a minimum of 9.4 degrees, both above average limits. Rohtak recorded a minimum of 9.2 degrees Celsius, while Narnaul and Hisar braved the chill, recording respective temperatures of 4.2 degrees and 5.7 degrees Celsius.

As per the weather update shared the Meteorological department, there is a possibility of rain in the western Himalayan region till January 7 and in the plains of northwestern India on January 5 and 6. Heavy rain and snowfall is also expected in Jammu and Kashmir on January 4 and 5. On January 3 and 4, cold is expected during the day in different areas of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh as well as in western Uttar Pradesh, parts of Bihar and different areas of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Cold day warning has been issued in 10 cities of Haryana inclduing Sirsa, Hisar, Fatehabad, Bhiwani, Jind, Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Panipat. However, Sirsa, Hisar, Fatehabad, Bhiwani and Jind will get some relief from light sunshine, but Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Panipat will face cold day attack throughout the day.