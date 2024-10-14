Haryana poll debacle: Congress general secretary in-charge Deepak Babaria offers to resign

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Deepak Babaria offered to resign from the post by taking moral responsibility for the electoral defeat in Haryana.

After the Haryana poll debacle, Haryana Congress general secretary in-charge Deepak Babaria on Monday offered to resign from the Congress leadership. Notably, he offered to resign from the post by taking moral responsibility for the electoral defeat in Haryana.

Deepak Babaria asked the party leadership to replace him and give responsibility to a new person. Reports suggest that Deepak Babaria told Rahul Gandhi that now he will not have any objection if someone else is made in-charge of Haryana.

Babaria's health deteriorated during polls

Earlier, he had said that his health deteriorated during the Haryana assembly elections. However, his health is fine now, but sometimes it deteriorates. Babaria was ill even when tickets were being distributed for the Haryana assembly elections and he was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi after his blood pressure increased.

Who is Deepak Babaria?

Deepak Babaria is considered close to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and is a grassroots leader of the party. When the Congress won election in Karnataka, the party had sent him to elect the leader of the legislative party.

After seeing his hard work and dedication, the party made him in charge of Delhi and Haryana. After he took charge, Babaria sent a clear message that those who worked sincerely for the party would be rewarded.

Congress to form fact-finding panel

In the meantime, the Congress top brass last week held a review meeting on the party's shock defeat in Haryana Assembly polls and decided to form a fact-finding team that will speak to all its candidates to find out the reasons for the debacle.

Congress sources told PTI that the leaders during the meeting discussed the possible reasons for the "unexpected" results in Haryana and decided to set up the team to ascertain the reasons behind such results and also look into complaints of "discrepancies" in EVMs, as alleged by party candidates.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary organisation KC Venugopal, AICC senior observers for the polls Ashok Gehlot and Ajay Maken, as well as AICC secretaries for the state, participated in the review meeting.

AICC in-charge of Haryana Deepak Babaria joined the meeting online. However, Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan and CLP leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, or any other senior leaders from the state were not called for the meeting.