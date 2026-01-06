Haryana: Man held for allegedly passing details related to Ambala Air Force Station to Pakistan Police are also working to recover data that was deleted from Kumar’s mobile phone. Further investigation is underway to find out whether more people were involved in the case.

Ambala:

Haryana Police has arrested a man in Ambala on charges of sharing sensitive information related to the Air Force with contacts in Pakistan, PTI reported citing officials. The accused has been identified as Sunil Kumar, a resident of Sabka village in the Saha area of Ambala district.

Police said the accused had been communicating with a woman through a Pakistani social media platform for nearly seven months.

According to investigators, Kumar had access to the Ambala Air Force Station and visited the premises several times. He was also reportedly in contact with a contractor working at the station, which allowed him to move around the area frequently.

Police alleged that Kumar shared his live location, photographs and video clips linked to the Air Force Station through a mobile application. Officials said he remained in regular conversation with the woman and may have been trapped through an online honey trap.

Ambala Crime Deputy Superintendent of Police, Virender Kumar, said early findings suggest that the accused passed on information related to the Air Force Station to the neighbouring country.

A local court has sent the accused to four days of police remand for further questioning, he added.

Police are also working to recover data that was deleted from Kumar’s mobile phone. Further investigation is underway to find out whether more people were involved in the case.

Pak trying to project Punjab as disturbed state, says state DGP

Earlier, Punjab Police raised concerns over the smuggling of arms and explosives into the state, alleging that Pakistan’s spy agency ISI was attempting to destabilise the region. Police officials said the intelligence agency is using drones to transport weapons and push for violent incidents such as grenade attacks.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Punjab Police Chief Gaurav Yadav said the state is facing attempts by external forces to portray it as “highly disturbed.” However, he assured that police forces are actively countering these efforts and taking strong measures to prevent any attacks.