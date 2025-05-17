Haryana: Man arrested in Kaithal for providing key information to Pak army, ISI during India-Pakistan conflict Earlier, Haryana Police arrested a suspected spy from the Panipat district for allegedly sharing sensitive information with some individuals in Pakistan. The suspected spy, Nauman Ilahi (24), was arrested on Tuesday.

Kaithal:

A resident of a village in Haryana's Kaithal was arrested for allegedly passing information to the Pakistan army and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) during the recent India-Pakistan conflict. The accused is identified as Devendra, a resident of Mastgarh Cheeka village in Kaithal. DSP Kaithal Veerbhan said, "Intelligence information was received by the district police of Kaithal, on that basis our special detective staff arrested Devendra, son of Narwal Singh, resident of village Mastgarh Cheeka."

Police questioned Devendra after taking him into custody. As per the Police, Devendra, during his interrogation, told police that he was in contact with the Pakistan intelligence agency, ISI.

"After taking him into custody, he was questioned. During that interrogation, he said that he was in contact with the Pakistan intelligence agency, ISI. He used to provide information about the dispute going on between India and Pakistan to that agency, and also information about 'Operation Sindoor' to the Pakistani army and the ISI from time to time. Our staff at the cyber police station is doing a thorough investigation into the devices found with him. Whatever the truth may come out, the law will be followed accordingly," DSP Kaithal Veerbhan added.

Punjab Police arrests 2 individuals for sharing details to Pak intelligence operatives

On May 4, in another operation, Punjab Police arrested two individuals for their alleged involvement in leaking sensitive information and photographs of Army Cantonment areas and Air Bases in Amritsar to Pakistan intelligence operatives. The accused have been identified as Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih.

Speaking to the media, Rural Amritsar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Maninder Singh said, "Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and DGP Gaurav Yadav have issued instructions that we immediately arrest and imprison any anti-national element we get information about. One such information was received about Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih, who were in touch with Pakistan Intelligence Operatives, leaking them information about sensitive installations. We have arrested them both and recovered a lot of data from them."

SSP Singh added, "They had one more partner, Harpreet, who brought them in touch with the ISI, and we will bring him from Amritsar Jail on a production warrant. One NDPS case was already registered against him."