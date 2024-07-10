Haryana: JJP leader shot dead in Hisar outside his two-wheeler showroom; four flee on bike

Follow us on Image Source : X The motorbike showroom where the incident took place.

A Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader was shot dead by assailants outside his two-wheeler dealership in Hisar on Wednesday. According to police, Ravindra Saini, aged around 50, was shot by three men who approached on foot moments after he stepped out of the showroom late afternoon.

CCTV footage showed another person waiting on a motorcycle close to the showroom. The trio sat on the two-wheeler and fled. The visuals showed four goons riding the bike. Police said Saini was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

According to sources in the police department, Saini had been provided a gunman for security.

Last week, shops and petrol pumps remained shut in Hisar with traders protesting the police's failure to arrest miscreants who opened fire outside a car dealership last month and demanded Rs 5 crore. The traders alleged that after the firing incident, the owners of an automobile showroom and a car accessories shop received extortion calls asking them to pay up to Rs 2 crore each.

Congress targets BJP govt over JJP leader's killing

Reacting to the incident, senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, "It is a matter of great concern and anger that the BJP has handed over the people of Haryana to criminals."

"Criminals are fearlessly committing murders, extortions and robberies," the former chief minister posted in Hindi on 'X'.

"There should be quick and strict action against the killers of Ravindra Saini ji," Hooda added.

Opposition parties in Haryana have recently hit out at the Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government in Haryana on the law-and-order situation in the state.

Senior JJP leader and former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala recently demanded the state should have "a full-time home minister".

Haryana CM Saini holds meeting on law and order

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday held a review meeting regarding the law and order situation with senior police officers and directed them to take strict action against criminals.

During the meeting, Saini instructed the police officers to ensure a robust law and order situation in the state.

He emphasized on strict action against criminals, particularly targeting gang networks. The drive against gangsters and other criminals in the state should be relentless and thorough, the chief minister directed, according to an official statement.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: 'Want to drag accused the same way he dragged my wife': Husband of woman who died in Worli hit-and-run case