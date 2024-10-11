Haryana govt formation: Swearing-in ceremony to be held on October 15 in Panchkula, PM Modi likely to attend

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini

The new BJP government in Haryana, where the party registered a historic victory in the recently-concluded Assembly Elections, is likely to be sworn-in on October 15 in Panchkula, a senior official said on Friday. The preparations are underway in the city for the event. The official said a tentative date for the oath taking is October 15.

"We are preparing the venue for the event," Panchkula's Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Yash Garg said.

A district level committee has also been formed under the DC's chairmanship for making necessary arrangements for the oath ceremony.

The BJP, during its poll campaign, had indicated that Nayab Singh Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as the chief minister in March and hails from the Other Backward Classes, will be its pick for the top post if the party returns to power.

Sources said the event is likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top BJP leaders, including many chief ministers, of the party-ruled states.

The BJP proved all Exit Poll predictions wrong on October 8 as the party scripted history by returning to power in Haryana for the third time in a row, with even bigger majority. The saffron party won 48 seats, 11 more than Congress which hoped to win the polls riding on the anti-incumbency. The JJP and the AAP were decimated and the INLD managed to win just two seats.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Haryana poll debacle: Congress forms fact-finding panel to look into details of loss in election