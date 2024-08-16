Haryana government issues transfer orders of 21 IAS, 12 IPS officers in major reshuffle

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini.

Haryana news: The Haryana government today (August 16) issued transfer orders of 21 IAS, 65 HCS, 12 IPS and three HPS officers with immediate effect in a major reshuffle. The Election Commission on Friday announced that Assembly polls in Haryana would be held in a single phase on October 1 (Tuesday) and the results would be declared on October 4 (Friday).

With the poll announcement, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force in the state. Meanwhile, according to a state government order, among the IAS officers who have been transferred include Vivek Bharti, Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Citizen Resources Information Officer, Sirsa, who has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kaithal in place of Prashant Panwar.

Jainder Singh Chhilar, Additional DC-cum-District Citizen Resources Information Officer, Charkhi Dadri and District Municipal Commissioner, Charkhi Dadri, has been posted as District Municipal Commissioner, Panipat.

IPS officers transferred

Among the IPS officers who have been transferred include Lokender Singh, Superintendent of Police (Security), CID (headquarters), Panchkula, who will be the new SP of Panipat replacing Ajit Singh Shekhawat.

Shekhawat has been transferred as SP (Security), CID (headquarters), Panchkula. Rakesh Kumar Arya, Commissioner of Police, Faridabad, has been transferred as IGP (law and order), Haryana.

Narendra Bijarniya, SP, Special Task Force-II (headquarters) and DCP, Crime, Gurugram, has been transferred as SP, Bhiwani in place of Varun Singla. Singla has been transferred as SP, Kurukshetra relieving Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, who is on central deputation to CBI.

HCS and HPS officers transferred

The government also issued transfer and posting orders of 65 Haryana Civil Services (HCS) Officers and three Haryana Police Service (HPS) officers.