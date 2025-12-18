Haryana: Congress to move no-confidence motion against CM Saini as Assembly session begins today Notably, the BJP enjoys a comfortable majority, with 51 lawmakers supporting the government, including 48 BJP MLAs and three Independents. The Congress has 37 MLAs in the House, while the INLD has two.

Chandigarh:

The Congress Party is mulling a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini as the winter session of the Haryana Legislative Assembly begins today. Reacting over the development, CM Saini said the government is fully prepared to answer every question and engage in discussions in the Assembly.

He said that despite procedural time constraints, the government has demonstrated its willingness to engage with the opposition by convening the winter session.

"We are ready to answer every question on every point, and we are also ready for discussion. The budget session just concluded. If another session is to be called, it can be convened after six months. Despite this, we have called this winter session," he said.

He also accused the Congress of making baseless claims and staging a walk out when issues are discussed in the house.

"Either they make baseless claims, and when the government responds, they simply walk out," he added.

Bhupinder Hooda holds meeting with party MLAs

Former Haryana CM and LoP Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday convened a meeting with party leaders and MLAs. He reiterated vote theft claim, adding that a no-confidence motion would be brought to “expose” the BJP.

“We will bring a no-confidence motion against the BJP government of Haryana in the assembly session. Today, we held a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party at the Chandigarh residence. This government was formed through tactics such as vote theft, misuse of the government machinery to form the government, illegal inducements before the elections, and fake voters. All of this will be exposed in the House,” Hooda said.

“In addition, the government will be cornered on key issues such as rising unemployment, the poor state of sports facilities, waterlogging compensation, law and order, increasing corruption, the Chandigarh dispute, and SYL. The rights of Haryana and the voice of the people will be strongly raised in the House,” he added.

Haryana number game

Notably, the BJP enjoys a comfortable majority, with 51 lawmakers supporting the government, including 48 BJP MLAs and three Independents. The Congress has 37 MLAs in the House, while the INLD has two. Given this numerical advantage, it is highly unlikely that Saini’s government will be affected by the no-confidence motion.