Haryana CM increases amount of financial relief for families of martyred soldiers

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has made a significant announcement, offering major financial relief to the families of martyred soldiers from the Indian Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The Chief Minister declared that the ex-gratia amount for the families of these fallen heroes will be increased from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

This decision comes after continuous prompting for the enhancement of the ex-gratia amount attendant to financial relief for bereaved families of soldiers who have laid down their lives in service to the nation. An increase in the actual relief sum is most likely to provide inestimable financial help to these families during their rough periods.

Ex-gratia payments are the amounts of money that governments pay to a deceased person's family in the event of an unexpected loss or a tragic death. These funds are transferred without any expectation of return and simply aim at helping the family members meet their immediate finances as they understand and recover from the loss.

Increased pension for 1957 Hindi movement activists

Besides announcing the ex-gratia increase, the Chief Minister has also declared an increase in the monthly pension for freedom fighters of the 1957 Hindi Movement. The monthly pension, which was ₹15,000 earlier, has now been raised to Rs ₹20,000,-for better financial assistance to those who fought for the promotion of Hindi as a national language.

Condolences to Dr. Manmohan Singh and Om Prakash Chautala

In a sombre moment during the Haryana Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Saini, along with other members, expressed condolences on the passing of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala. The Cabinet observed a moment of silence and prayed for the departed souls.

CM Saini said that of the 31 issues on the agenda, 30 were approved, while one was postponed for further review and necessary amendments.

Such announcements are in continuation of the process initiated by the Haryana Government towards the well-being of its citizens, especially the sacrificed ones for the country and society.