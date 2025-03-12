Haryana civic poll results: CM Saini calls BJP's sweep a stamp of approval on govt's policies The BJP has won 9 out of 10 corporations in Haryana, including Gurugram, Sirsa, Faridabad, Panipat, Ambala, and Sonipat. The BJP also breached Congress's Rohtak fort. Meanwhile, an independent candidate won the Manesar corporation.

Haryana Chief Minister Naya Singh Saini on Wednesday called the BJP's sweep in civic polls the stamp of approval on the policies of the government. He said that the "triple engine government" will work at a fast pace to realise the resolve of a "developed Haryana, developed India."

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the ongoing State Assembly session, CM Saini said that the people have put their stamp of approval on the works and policies of the BJP government. Saini added that the "triple engine government," a reference to the BJP being in power at the Centre, in the state, and in the civic bodies, will undertake development at three times the pace to realise the goal of a "Viksit Haryana, Viksit Bharat."

According to the results and trends available for the mayoral posts, the BJP candidates have secured emphatic wins in 9 of 10 seats, including in Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak, Sonipat, and Panipat, defeating their nearest Congress rivals. The ruling party's candidate was also in a comfortable lead in Yamunanagar.

Meanwhile, Haryana Minister Vipul Goel, while speaking in the Assembly, said, "Our mayor candidates have won with a big majority in nine municipal corporations." He also said that the Faridabad mayoral candidate had won by the highest vote margin. He further mentioned, "More than 90 percent of our councillors have won in the polls."

Saini also spoke about PM Modi's visit of Viksit Bharat by 2047. He said, "The PM has envisioned a developed India by 2047 and that to realise this, urban local bodies will play a strong role. Under Modi's leadership, Haryana and India will become "Viksit," he asserted.

With the BJP's Faridabad mayoral nominee winning by over 3 lakh votes, Saini said, "I especially thank the people of Faridabad for breaking the winning margin record in the country for the mayor's post."

Regarding the BJP’s poll promise of providing Rs 2,100 assistance to women under the 'Lado Lakshmi Yojana,' Saini said, "It is our guarantee, it is Narendra Modi ji’s and the BJP's guarantee, and we will fulfill our guarantee."

(With PTI Inputs)