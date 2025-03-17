Haryana Budget: Govt hikes subsidy for giving up paddy cultivation under 'Mera Pani Meri Virasat Yojana' Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, while presenting the FY2025–26 Budget, announced an increase in subsidy under the ‘Mera Pani Meri Virasat Yojana’ from Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 per acre to promote crop diversification.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday announced that the subsidy under the ‘Mera Pani Meri Virasat Yojana’ will be increased from Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 per acre for farmers shifting away from paddy cultivation. Presenting the state Budget for 2025–26 in the Assembly, Saini said the move aims to promote crop diversification and reduce pressure on groundwater resources. He also announced that a horticulture policy will be brought in for farmer producer organisations (FPOs) registered as cooperative societies. The policy is intended to support collective farming and strengthen the horticulture sector.

Cow sanctuaries, gaushala grants also announced in FY26 Budget

The Budget also includes provisions for cattle welfare. The Chief Minister said a new cow sanctuary will be established in every district. Additionally, a grant of Rs 5 crore has been proposed for constructing 51 new sheds in registered cow shelters (gaushalas) across the state.

The announcements come amid a broader push for sustainable agriculture and rural development. The crop diversification scheme was first launched to address the state’s groundwater depletion concerns, and the revised subsidy is expected to encourage more farmers to adopt alternative crops.

The proposed horticulture policy is aimed at boosting value chains and providing better market access to cooperative FPOs. The cattle welfare initiatives, including district-level sanctuaries and additional infrastructure in gaushalas, are expected to support better management of stray and non-milking cattle.