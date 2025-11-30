Haryana bodybuilder killed by mob for objecting unruly behaviour at wedding Bhiwani Sadar SHO Vikas said a murder case has been registered. Six suspects have been detained, and one vehicle used in the attack has been seized. Four names are listed in the FIR, while others are still being identified.

New Delhi:

A bodybuilder, Rohit Dhankar from Haryana’s Humayunpur village in Rohtak district, was beaten to death allegedly by a group of men after leaving a wedding in Bhiwani district. Police said the attack occurred near a railway crossing after an argument at the wedding earlier in the evening.

Dispute began over inappropriate behaviour

According to police and witnesses, Dhankar and his friend Jatin objected to a group of men using improper language and harassing women at the wedding venue in Rewari Khera on the night of November 27. Although the matter seemed resolved at the venue, the same group later intercepted their car while they were returning home.

Attack with rods and hockey sticks

Jatin said the men surrounded their car, blocked their way at a railway crossing, and attacked Dhankar with iron rods and hockey sticks. Jatin managed to escape, but Dhankar was severely injured. He was first taken to Bhiwani General Hospital and later referred to PGIMS Rohtak, where he died from his injuries on Saturday.

Police investigation underway

Bhiwani Sadar SHO Vikas said a murder case has been registered. Six suspects have been detained, and one vehicle used in the attack has been seized. Four names are listed in the FIR, while others are still being identified. Police said over a dozen men were involved in the assault.

Rohit Dhankar was a national-level para-athlete, a two-time junior para national record holder, and a seven-time senior para national champion in powerlifting. He had represented India internationally and worked as a gym trainer. Former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had also honoured him in 2016 for his achievements.

Dhankar’s uncle said Rohit was the sole breadwinner of the family and is survived by his mother and sister. “There were around 30 to 35 bruises on his body. We want justice,” he said.