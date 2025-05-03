Haryana: Bhupinder Singh Hooda demands special assembly session over Bhakra water dispute Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda has demanded urgent action, including a special Assembly session, over the Bhakra Dam water dispute, warning of a looming drinking water crisis and criticising the Haryana government’s inaction.

New Delhi:

Amid rising tensions between Haryana and Punjab over the Bhakra Dam water distribution, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has called for urgent and serious action. Speaking to reporters, Hooda emphasised the need for both an all-party meeting and a special session of the Haryana Assembly to address the crisis.

“The government should have convened a special session of the Assembly alongside an all-party meeting. They have called an all-party meeting tomorrow (May 3) at 2 PM in Chandigarh, and I will participate. But this is a very serious issue which could lead to a major drinking water crisis,” said Hooda.

Hooda raises concerns over Bhakra management board

Highlighting structural lapses, Hooda pointed out that the Bhakra Management Board (BMB), since its inception, was meant to have a Chairman and two regular members, but for many years now, there have been no regular members. “The irrigation member was supposed to be from Haryana, the Chief Engineer from Punjab, and the Bhakra Dam Circle’s SC from Haryana. Earlier, there was a balance, and water distribution was monitored closely. But now, Haryana has no representation. During my tenure, the irrigation member used to send daily reports about water levels and distribution. We are not asking for Punjab's share; we are merely requesting that the lower dam level be adjusted by two to three feet to manage the crisis," Hooda asserted.

He also reminded that the Bhakra is a national project, serving Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi. "It is not Punjab's monopoly," he stressed.

Criticism of Haryana CM's stand on water crisis

Bhupinder Singh Hooda also took a swipe at the current Haryana Chief Minister, alleging a lack of seriousness in defending Haryana’s water rights. Referring to recent rainfall that flooded markets and caused crop damage, he said, "Farmers are already suffering losses, drinking water is unavailable, and the authorities are not raising the right issues effectively."

Hooda criticised the Haryana Chief Minister for his friendly relations with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, sarcastically remarking, “Our CM says Mann is his relative. Now, is the relationship so close that Haryana’s water is blocked? This is not India and Pakistan, where one nation blocks another’s water. We are one country. Access to drinking water is a basic necessity for all. Punjab cannot claim monopoly over it.”

Background of the dispute

The dispute over Bhakra Dam’s water distribution has long been a sensitive topic between Punjab and Haryana. The issue has resurfaced amidst claims that Punjab is monopolising water resources at the expense of Haryana and other stakeholders, prompting political leaders like Hooda to demand urgent intervention.

The all-party meeting scheduled in Chandigarh is expected to witness sharp exchanges and could shape Haryana’s strategy to safeguard its water rights in the coming days.