Haryana Assembly Results: Swati Maliwal accuses AAP of betraying INDIA bloc by cutting into Congress votes

IMAGE AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and party leader Swati Maliwal

As early trends from the Election Commission of India indicated a significant setback for AAP in the Haryana Assembly Elections, party MP and senior leader Swati Maliwal, on Tuesday (October 8), took a major jibe at former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In a veiled dig against her own party, Maliwal stated that AAP is betraying the trust of the opposition-led INDIA alliance.

"They came to Haryana only to take revenge on Congress. They falsely accused me of being a BJP agent, and today they are betraying the INDIA alliance by cutting into the INC's votes. To top it off, they even fielded a candidate to defeat Vinesh Phogat," the AAP MP said.

"How has it come to this, that you cannot even protect your vote share in your home state? There is still time—set aside your ego, clear the fog from your eyes, stop the theatrics, and work for the people," she added.

Significantly, Maliwal's comment about "not being able to save votes in your home state" is widely seen as a direct attack on AAP convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who hails from Haryana.

Meanwhile, as of 11:30 am on October 8, the BJP is leading in 49 seats, while Congress is leading in 35. AAP, which had fielded candidates across all 90 assembly constituencies, has struggled to make any significant impact.