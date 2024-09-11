Haryana Assembly polls: JJP-ASP alliance declares 10 more candidates in fourth list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief Chandra Shekhar Azad and Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala

In a strategic move ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections, the Janata Jannayak Party (JJP) and the Azad Samaj Party (ASP) alliance have unveiled their fourth list of candidates, featuring ten new contenders. Notably, the list doesn't include candidates from the ASP, with only JJP having all 10 nominations.

The alliance has also decided to back former minister Ranjit Singh Chautala for the Rania assembly seat. Chautala, who previously served as an Independent MLA from Rania, recently departed from the BJP after being denied a ticket. Despite his departure, Chautala is expected to run as an Independent candidate in the upcoming elections.

The candidates announced by the JJP are:

The fourth list follows three previous announcements: the first, made on September 4, included 19 candidates, while the second, released on September 9, featured 12 candidates and the third with 18 nominations. The filing of nominations for the Haryana assembly elections closes tomorrow.

