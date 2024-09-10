Haryana Assembly polls: AAP releases third list of 11 candidates, fields Amar Singh from Nilokheri

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO AAP releases third list of 11 candidates for Haryana polls.

Haryana Assembly polls: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday released the list of 11 candidates for the Haryana Assembly Elections. As per the list, Bheem Singh Rathi will contest from Radaur, Amar Singh from Nilokheri, Amit Kumar from Israna, Rajesh Saroha from Rai and Manjeet Farmana from Kharkhauda.

In the list, the AAP also named Pravin Guskhani from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, Naresh Bagri from Kalanaur, Mahendra Dahiya from Jhajjar, Suneel Rao from Ateli, Satish Yadav from Rewari and Col Rajendra Rawat from Hathin.

Earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had released its second list for the Haryana assembly election and declared candidates for nine more seats of the 90-member assembly.

The list was released a day after the Arvind Kejriwal-led party announced candidates for 20 constituencies, amidst stalled pre-poll alliance talks with its rival-turned-partner, the Congress.

The AAP in the second list has declared tickets for Rita Bamaniya from Sadhaura, Krishan Bajaj (Thanesar), Hawa Singh (Indri), Mukhtiyar Singh Bazigar (Ratia), Advocate Bhupendra Beniwal (Adampur), Professor Chhatar Pal Singh (Barwala), Jawahar Lal (Bawal), Pravesh Mehta (Faridabad) and Abash Chandela (Tigaon).