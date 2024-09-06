WATCH: Karan Dev Kamboj, BJP Haryana 'rebel', refuses handshake with CM Nayab Saini, does 'namaste'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and BJP leader Karan Dev Kamboj

As internal discontent within the BJP grows after the release of the first list of candidates for the Haryana Assembly Elections, Karan Dev Kamboj, Haryana BJP OBC Morcha President, was seen declining a handshake with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini who reached his residence for a meeting. Kamboj is reportedly miffed with the party over denial of the ticket in the upcoming polls.

With less than a month remaining for the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections, the political climate within the BJP has turned turbulent after the party released its first list of candidates. This announcement has sparked internal conflicts, leading to several prominent leaders resigning from the party. In an attempt to pacify the disgruntled leaders, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has initiated efforts to resolve the issues. On Thursday night, he visited former minister Karan Dev Kamboj, but Kamboj refused to shake hands with him.

In the viral video, the Chief Minister is seen standing while Kamboj approaches him, and as the latter comes nearer, Saini extends his hand for a handshake, but the state BJP OBC Morcha chief refuses to shake hands with him and keeps his hands folded. He only sat beside the Chief Minister.

Why is Kamboj upset?

Karan Dev Kamboj is upset due to being denied a ticket for the Indri Assembly constituency. On Thursday, Kamboj, who is the President of BJP's OBC Morcha and a former minister, resigned from all party positions, accusing the party of ignoring him. He expressed his disappointment and mentioned that he would make his next move based on the advice of his supporters.

Similarly, Lakshman Napa, the BJP MLA from the Ratia seat, has also resigned from the party, including its primary membership. Napa's resignation came after the BJP fielded former MP Sunita Duggal as the candidate for the Ratia Assembly constituency in the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. This decision prompted Napa to leave the party.

WATCH VIDEO

Haryana will go to Assembly Elections on October 5, and the counting of votes will take place on October 8. The BJP is looking to retain its 10-year-long rule in the state while the Congress is hopeful of its return to power as it holds alliance talks with the AAP.