Haryana Congress writes to Election Commission against parole to Ram Rahim to prevent voter manipulation

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Haryana Congress has written to the Election Commission of India against the parole of rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim ahead of the state Assembly Elections stating that he has a wide following and his “past actions are evidence of his influence”. The party urged the ECI not to grant him parole to prevent any potential voter manipulation.

The Election Commission on Monday (September 30) approved the 20-day parole petition of Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a 20-year sentence for the rape of two disciples, ahead of October 5 Haryana Assembly elections.

What did Congress say in its letter to ECI?

“I would like to draw your kind attention towards the fact that it is breaking news a media that Govt. of Haryana run by BJP is going to grant parole to Ram Rahim. In case parole is granted to Ram Rahim before polling in the Haryana Assembly Election-2024, Ram Rahim may influence the voters of Haryana as he has got mass following as religious preacher and his past record is well known in this regard. It is therefore requested that an appropriate order may please be passed, Ram Rahim may not be granted parole during operation of Model Code of Conduct,” Haryana Congress said.

Image Source : CONGRESSCongress' letter to ECI

Conditions of Ram Rahim’s parole

Ram Rahim will not be allowed to stay in Haryana during his parole period, nor can he engage in any political activities or issue political messages via social media. Any violation of these conditions will result in the cancellation of his parole. The application for parole had also been sent to the Election Commission for review.

Ram Rahim has already been granted parole for 50 days and has now applied for an additional 20 days of parole. This marks the 11th time Ram Rahim will be released from jail. He had previously been released on 21-day parole on August 13 this year. He had walked out of the Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak district after the authorities granted him 21-day parole.

Ram Rahim's influence on polls

Gurmeet Ram Rahim holds significant influence in regions like Sirsa, Hisar, Fatehabad, and other districts of Haryana, where he has a large following. His release from jail ahead of the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections could potentially impact the electoral outcomes. With the elections set to take place in a single phase on October 5, and the vote counting scheduled for October 8, his influence among lakhs of supporters may play a crucial role in shaping voter sentiment in these areas.

Previous parole of Ram Rahim

On August 9, the Punjab and Haryana High Court disposed of the SGPC's petition which challenged the grant of temporary release to the jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief, observing that a plea for temporary release be considered by the competent authority without any "arbitrariness or favourtism".

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex gurdwara body, had filed the petition against the temporary release of Ram Rahim. The SGPC had also contended that the Dera chief was suffering multiple sentences for committing grave offences such as murder and rape and if released, it will jeopardise the sovereignty and integrity of India and adversely affect public order.

Ram Rahim in June this year had moved the high court, seeking directions to grant him a 21-day furlough. On February 29, the high court had asked the Haryana government not to grant further parole to the Dera Sacha Sauda chief without its permission.

Ram Rahim is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples and is lodged in Sunaria jail in Rohtak district. He was granted a 50-day parole on January 19.

ALSO READ | Gurmeet Ram Rahim gets 20-day parole with conditions ahead of Haryana elections