'Bujhe hue diye se shama roshan nahi ki ja sakti': Anil Vij mocks Kejriwal's kingmaker remark on Haryana polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE BJP leader Anil Vij

Ambala Cantt Assembly seat candidate Anil Vij from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticized Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his recent claim of being a 'kingmaker' in the upcoming Haryana elections.

Vij asserted that AAP's influence has waned significantly, stating, "AAP ka diya Hindustan mei bujh chuka hai (AAP influence has faded in the country). This party was born from the movement by Anna Hazare. In Anna Hazare's movement, there was no mention of making a political party. They made their party when people were coming together against corruption. And now, they are involved in corruption. The people of Delhi have rejected AAP in the Lok Sabha elections. 'AAP ka diya bujh chuka hai, bujhe hue diye se shama roshan nahi ki ja sakti.'"

Kejriwal had earlier claimed during a roadshow in Yamunanagar that AAP would play a decisive role in the formation of the next government in Haryana, suggesting that no government could be established without AAP's support.

ECI ramps up poll preparations

In parallel, Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal announced measures to boost voter turnout for the 15th Haryana Legislative Assembly General Election scheduled for October 5. Initiatives under the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) program include slogan writing, painting, street plays, and poster making aimed at encouraging citizens to exercise their voting rights. Agarwal highlighted that Haryana voters are politically aware, noting that the state's voting percentages have consistently surpassed those of other states in both Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

The voting for the 90-member Haryana Legislative Assembly will take place on October 5, with results to be counted on October 8 alongside Jammu and Kashmir. In the previous election in 2019, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party, winning 40 seats, while Congress secured 30 seats.

(With ANI Inputs)