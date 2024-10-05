'I am senior most': Anil Vij sparks fresh buzz over BJP's CM face in Haryana

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP Ambala Cantt candidate Anil Vij

Amid the polling for 90 assembly constituencies in Haryana, BJP candidate from Ambala Cantt Assembly seat Anil Vij on Saturday confidently stated that the BJP will form the government in Haryana and hinted at being the probable Chief Minister, citing his seniority in the party.

'I am senior most': Vij

Vij said, "BJP will form its govt in Haryana. CM will be decided by the party if the party wants me, then our next meeting will be in the Chief Minister's residence. I am the senior most in the party..." He further added that the people of Ambala would vote for the BJP as the "Lotus symbol means peace." "The people of Ambala want to stay peacefully, they do not want hooliganism back here...Peace means the symbol of lotus...BJP will form its government in Haryana"

'Selja feeling suffocated in Congress,' says Vij

He also spoke on Kumari Selja. He said, "Kumari Selja is feeling suffocated in Congress, she is not being respected in the party..." Notably, the voting began for 90 assembly seats in Haryana on Saturday. Voting in Haryana started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm. A total of 1,031 candidates are contesting in all 90 assembly constituencies. voters are casting their votes on 20,632 polling booths set up by the EC. The results for the Haryana Assembly elections will be declared along with those of Jammu and Kashmir on October 8.

The Chief Electoral Officer emphasised that a total of 29,462 police personnel, 21,196 home guards, and 10,403 Special Police Officers (SPO) have been deployed across the state to facilitate peaceful voting. 'Strict surveillance will be maintained at every corner of the state to allow citizens to cast their votes without fear.' stated CEO.

