Haryana: EC halts result announcement of ongoing recruitments till completion of Assembly polls

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Haryana Assembly elections are to be held in a single phase on October 1.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: The Election Commission has halted the announcement of results for ongoing recruitment processes in Haryana until the completion of the Assembly election process. This decision follows a complaint from the Congress party, alleging violations of the Model Code of Conduct. The recruitment processes in question include 5,600 vacancies for the post of Constable in the Haryana Police, 76 posts of TGT and PTI by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC), and various positions being filled by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC).

Subsequently, the Commission sought a detailed report from the State Government and after ascertaining the facts from the State Government and in view of the existing Model Code of Conduct (MCC) instructions, the Commission found no violation of MCC in the ongoing recruitment process by HSSC and HPSC.

The Commission found that the recruitment process was initiated before the announcement of elections and is within the existing MCC instructions, where statutory authorities can continue their work. However, in order to maintain a level playing field and to ensure that no undue advantage is accrued to anyone, the Commission has directed that the announcement of the results of these recruitment by the concerned authorities (HSSC & HPSC) shall not be released till the completion of assembly elections in the state.