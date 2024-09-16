Haryana polls: BJP will form govt in state under Nayab Singh Saini's leadership, says Manohar Lal Khattar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar backs Nayab Singh Saini as Haryana's CM face.

Haryana Assembly elections 2024: Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will emerge victorious in the upcoming Haryana assembly elections and form the government in Haryana under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Speaking to the media, Khattar emphasised that the BJP is on track to form the government again, citing the lack of any strong opposition or coalition efforts by the Congress.

Khattar took a sharp dig at the Congress party, predicting their defeat, and highlighted its isolation in the political landscape. "No party has extended their hand for an alliance with Congress, which shows their weakening position," Khattar remarked. He also criticised Congress leaders for making "absurd" and "irresponsible" statements on sensitive issues such as reservation and the Sikh community.

'Saini is BJP's CM face in Haryana'

Khattar's statements come as the BJP ramps up its campaign efforts ahead of the state elections, with Saini emerging as the key face of the party's leadership in Haryana. Earlier on Sunday, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also asserted that Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is the BJP's CM face and the party will score a hattrick of wins in the state under his leadership. Pradhan and Khattar's statements came after BJP's senior leader Anil Vij said he will stake claim for the CM's post if the party returns to power after the October 5 assembly polls in Haryana.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024

The Election Commission of India (ECI) today (August 31) revised the polling day for Haryana Assembly Elections from October 1 to October 5, this year as well as moved the counting of votes for both Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana Assemblies from October 4 to October 8. The decision has been taken to honour both the voting rights and the traditions of the Bishnoi community, which has upheld a centuries-old practice of participating in the Asoj Amavasya festival celebration in remembrance of their Guru Jambheshwar as per the ECI.

