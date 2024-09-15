Haryana BJP incharge Dharmendra Pradhan rejects Anil Vij's claim for top post, backs Nayab Saini as CM face

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Haryana BJP leader Anil Vij

Hours after Haryana BJP leader Anil Vij declared that he would stake a claim for the Chief Ministerial post if the party comes to power in the upcoming state assembly polls, Union Minister and BJP Haryana Assembly election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday (September 15) dismissed Vij's claim.

Responding to questions about Vij's announcement, Pradhan reaffirmed the BJP’s stance, stating that the sitting Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, would remain the party's face for the top ministerial post in Haryana if the party wins the upcoming assembly polls, scheduled for October 5. The results are set to be declared on October 8.

"BJP's CM candidate is Nayab Singh Saini," said the BJP's Haryana Assembly election in-charge.

'Will stake claim for CM post'

It is noteworthy that earlier in the day, senior BJP leader and former Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said he would stake a claim for the Chief Minister’s post after the October 5 Assembly polls. The six-time MLA remarked that he is the party’s senior-most legislator with six election victories and is now preparing to contest his seventh. "I have never sought anything from my party so far," said Vij.

"But people from across Haryana, and particularly my own constituency, have been meeting me. I will stake my claim for the Chief Minister's post," he added.

'Party high command to take call'

Meanwhile, earlier in a day while announcing his decision to stake the claims over the post, the BJP Haryana leader also acknowledged that the final decision rests with the party's high command. "It is up to the party high command to take a call," he said.

Further, he also answered over Saini already being declared the chief ministerial candidate. Vij responded, "There is no bar on staking a claim. I will make my claim, and let the party take a call."



READ MORE | Anil Vij says he will stake claim for CM post if BJP comes to power in Haryana after Assembly Elections 2024



READ MORE | Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Congress appoints Gehlot, Maken and Partap Singh Bajwa as senior observers