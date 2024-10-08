Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: Key players who suffered defeat | Check full list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024

Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: As the final vote counting for the 2024 assembly elections in Haryana concludes, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has successfully secured its third consecutive term. According to the Election Commission, of the 90 assembly seats, the BJP won 48, the Congress obtained 37, Independents clinched 3, and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) secured 2 seats.

The Assembly polls in Haryana took place in a single phase on October 5 after a hectic campaign. 17 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), and no seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the state Assembly. The term of the present Haryana Assembly is from November 4, 2019, to November 3, 2024. There are 2,03,00,255 voters in Haryana. Haryana recorded a voter turnout of 67.90 per cent in the just concluded Assembly elections.

Check full list of key players who faced defeat in Haryana polls

S.No Leaders who lost Leaders who won Constituency Winning margin 1. Gopal Kanda (HLP) Gokul Setia (Congress)

Sirsa 7,234 votes 2. Gian Chand Gupta (BJP) Chander Mohan (Congress) Panchkula 1,997 votes 3. Abhay Chautala (INLD) Bharat Singh Beniwal (Congress) Ellenabad 15,000 votes 4. Dushyant Chautala (JJP) Devender Chatar Bhuj Attri (BJP) Uchana Kalan 7,950 votes 5. Brijendra Singh (Congress) Devender Chatar Bhuj Attri (BJP) Uchana Kalan 32 votes 6. Udai Bhan (Congress) Harinder Singh (BJP) Hodal 2,595 votes 7. Bhavya Bishnoi (BJP) Chander Prakash (Congress) Adampur 1,268 votes 8. Om Prakash Dhankar (BJP) Kuldeep Vats (Congress) Badli 16,820 votes 9. Captain Abhimanyu (BJP) Jass Petwar (Congress) Narnaund 12,578​ votes 10. Ranjit Singh Chautala (Independent) Arjun Chautala (INLD) Rania 4,191 votes

In the 2019 Assembly Elections, the BJP won 40 seats in Haryana. The Congress improved its performance and won 31 seats, while the INLD could win only one. The JJP emerged as the kingmaker in the state and won 10 seats. Dushyant Chautala supported the BJP government led by Manohar Lal Khattar.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections, the BJP formed its first government in the state with 47 seats. The INLD became the main opposition party with 19 seats, while the Congress party was reduced to just 15 seats after ruling the state from 2005 to 2014.

