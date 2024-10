Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

Haryana Election Results: Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP) and incumbent MLA Gopal Kanda lost the Sirsa Assembly seat by a margin of 7,234 votes on Tuesday, as per the Election Commission. He lost to his rival and Congress candidate Gokul Seta, Kanda was polled a total of 71,786 votes, while Setia got 79,020 votes. Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Pawan Sherpura stood third with a total of 77,258 votes.

