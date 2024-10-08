BJP defies exit polls for historic third term in Haryana, Congress advised to reflect on results

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini was greeted with a flower bouquet by BJP leader Naveen Jindal and others.

Haryana Election Results 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to form its third successive government in Haryana, having secured a decisive victory in the state Assembly elections. According to the Election Commission's final count, the BJP secured 48 out of 90 seats, while Congress managed to win only 37. The voting in the state was held in a single phase on October 5, while results were declared on October 8.

Final tally in Haryana Assembly Polls: Total seats-90

BJP: 48

Congress: 37

INLD: 02

Independent: 03

BJP defies exit poll predictions

In a stunning turn of events, the BJP defied exit polls, which had predicted a much closer contest. Instead, the party achieved a massive victory in Haryana, solidifying its position in the Hindi heartland, which is increasingly becoming one of its political strongholds. This victory marks a historic moment for the saffron party, as it completed a hat-trick of consecutive wins in the state -- an unprecedented feat in Haryana's electoral history. Despite initial expectations that Congress could benefit from anti-incumbency and public discontent, the party faltered yet again. Although Congress was perceived to have gained some momentum, it failed to muster enough strength to challenge the ruling BJP.

Nadda hails BJP's poll victory in Haryana

Meanwhile, BJP chief JP Nadda hailed the party's victory in the Haryana assembly polls, saying people of the state rejected the Congress' pitch for casteism, nepotism and dynastic politics, and voted for the BJP's development model under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. "Haryana has become the BJP's stronghold under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. The BJP is the most favourite party of the youth, farmers, Dalits and women in Haryana today. Haryana will now progress non-stop," he added.

Results of key candidates

Among prominent candidates, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Independent candidate Savitri Jindal won while INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala lost. Among other losers included Haryana assembly speaker and BJP's Gian Chand Gupta, Haryana Lokhit Party Gopal Kanda and BJP leader O P Dhankar. From Julana seat, Congress's Vinesh Phogat registered a victory defeating her nearest BJP rival Yogesh Kumar by a margin of 6,015 votes. The Aam Aadmi Party has drawn a blank.

Congress advised to re-think its poll strategy

After its shock defeat in Haryana, the Congress on Tuesday got some "friendly advice" from its I.N.D.I.A bloc partners to re-think its poll strategy ahead of the next round of Assembly elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi. Leaders of the AAP, which was keen on having an alliance with the Congress in Haryana, said the biggest lesson from the recent round of elections was one should not be "overconfident" and questioned the grand old party’s strategy for the Assembly polls. Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-UBT and CPI also questioned the Congress' strategy for the assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies)

