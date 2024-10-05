Haryana Assembly Election: A step-by-step guide for first-time voters to find their polling booth

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Haryana Assembly Elections 2024

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Haryana will go to Assembly Elections on Saturday (October 5) in which 2.01 crore voters are eligible to exercise their right to vote in the state. 4.52 lakhs of them are first-time voters and 40.95 lakhs are young voters, according to the Election Commission data. 1.06 crore males, 0.95 crore females will cast their vote to elect the new government. Here’s the breakdown of who can participate and what you can expect on your voting day.

Eligibility

Every person, irrespective of gender and other differences, who above the age of 18, is eligible to vote.

Check if your name is list in the electoral roll which is also called the voter list. You can verify this through the Electoral Registration Officer of your area.

Register your name for only one Assembly constituency to avoid legal complications.

What are the documents required on voting day?

In order to cast your vote without any problems, you will need to carry one of the following documents as proof of identity:

Voter ID Card (EPIC)

Aadhar card

PAN card

Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card

Service identity card

Bank/Post Office passbook with a photo

Driving license

Passport

Smart code issued by RGI under NPR

Pension document

Official cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

MNREGA job card

What to expect at the polling booth?

Once you reach the designated polling booth, you may expect the following things to happen. But remember, electronic devices such as mobile phones and cameras are prohibited within the polling booth premises. Ensure you leave them at home or entrust them to a companion before entering the booth. Verification process: A polling officer will verify your name on the voter list and request your ID proof. Inking and documentation: After verification, your index finger will be inked, and you’ll receive a slip for acknowledgment. You will be asked to sign in a register. Proceed to the voting booth: Hand over the slip to the third polling officer, display your inked finger, and enter the polling booth. Casting your vote: Inside the booth, you’ll see the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). Press the button corresponding to the election symbol of your preferred candidate. As soon as you press a button, you will hear a beep sound, confirming your vote. Verification via VVPAT machine: A slip will appear on the VVPAT machine’s transparent window, displaying the serial number, name, and election symbol of your chosen candidate for 7 seconds. This slip will then drop into the sealed VVPAT box.

NOTA option

If none of the candidates align with your choice, you have the option to select “None of the Above” (NOTA) at the bottom of the EVM.