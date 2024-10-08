Haryana assembly election 2024: Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda leading from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Congress leader and then two-time Chief Minister from Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda is leading from the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat, the early trends by the Election Commission of India showed on Tuesday (October 8). According to the information released, the veteran Congress leader and a concurrent MLA from the seat, Hooda, is giving a tough fight to BJP face Manju Hooda, the daughter of Pradeep Yadav, a retired deputy superintendent of police. Significantly, Hooda is leading with 5082 votes from the seat.

Meanwhile, earlier speaking to the media over Congress party performance in the assembly elections, the veteran leader had stated that the vote share for the party increased in all the 10 Lok Sabha seats as well as all 90 assembly seats in Haryana.

"The people have indicated this very clearly...We will ask for the opinion of MLAs (for the CM's face), and then the High Command (of the party) will make the final decision. The Congress has performed well in all the seats...The people have compared the success of the Congress party from 2005 to 2014 and the failures of BJP from 2014 to 2024," he added.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added)

