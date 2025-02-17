Haryana: 8 students injured as school bus falls into canal in Kaithal

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Image used for representational purposes.

In a tragic accident in Haryana, eight students were injured when a private school bus crashed and fell into a canal near Noach village in the Kaithal district on Monday, police said. Initial investigation suggested that the driver lost control of the vehicle due to a malfunction in the steering wheel.

The driver and a woman attendant were also injured in the accident. With the help of locals, all the injured were rescued from the bus and taken to a nearby hospital. The bus was transporting children from the nearby villages to school when the accident took place.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

Two students in Sonipat found dead in separate incidents

Two students of Ashoka University were found dead in Sonipat in separate incidents, police said on Sunday. In one incident, a 21-year-old student from Bengaluru is suspected to have died after jumping from an upper floor of the hostel building, Station House Officer of Rai police station, Sub-Inspector Kuldeep said over the phone.

While police suspects suicide further investigations in the matter are underway, the officer said.

Meanwhile, another student hailing from Telangana is suspected to have died from cardiac issues after he was found lying unconscious near the university's gate. He was taken to a hospital but was declared brought dead, the officer said.

Police had taken the bodies to the civil hospital for postmortem after the incidents.

A statement issued by the university said, "It is with profound sorrow that we share the news of the sad demise of two of our students in tragic, unrelated incidents on February 14, 2025."