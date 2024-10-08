Who is Harsh Chhikara, independent candidate from Gohana seat? Know his performance in Haryana polls

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK Harsh Chhikara

Haryana Assembly Election Result 2024: Independent candidate Harsh Chhikara on Tuesday (October 8) suffered a defeat in the Haryana Assembly elections 2024 from the Gohana seat with a margin of 42,294 votes. BJP candidate, Arvind Kumar Sharma won the seat with 57,055 votes.

Notably, the BJP clinched a stunning hat-trick win in Haryana overcoming anti-incumbency and dashing Congress' hopes of a comeback.

Who is Harsh Chhikara?

Harsh Chhikara, a 35-year-old graduate, has three legal cases against him. He has a total net worth of Rs 1.3 crore, which includes Rs 80.9 lakh in movable assets and Rs 47 lakh in immovable assets, alongside liabilities totalling Rs 15.6 lakh. Professionally, he is involved in social service and business activities.

Gohana Assembly Election Results 2024

BJP leader Arvind Kumar Sharma has emerged victorious by defeating Congress leader Jagbir Singh Malik by a margin of 10,429 votes. Sharma secured 50291 votes while his nearest rival Malik received 46,626 votes. Meanwhile, Chhikara secured the third position with 14,761 votes.

Gohana assembly constituency is one of the 90 assembly seats in the state of Haryana. It is constituency number 58 of the Haryana Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward castes (OBCs). The assembly segment is part of the Bhiwani district. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, INLD and JJP-ASP alliance, are the main contesting parties in the constituency. The seat has traditionally been a Congress stronghold.

Haryana Assembly Election Result 2024

The ruling BJP has crossed the majority threshold in the Haryana assembly, securing 48 seats and is all set to form the government for the third consecutive time. While Congress has won 37 seats, as reported by the Election Commission. The BJP hailed its victory in Haryana as "historic" and also accepted the people's mandate in J and K.

Among the notable candidates, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Vinesh Phogat, and Udai Bhan won in their respective constituencies. However, INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala and JJP's Dushyant Chautala lost the election.

Despite the good showing of the BJP in Haryana, eight out of 10 ministers were defeated as per the Election Commission data. Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta also lost.

As the vote count in Haryana witnessed some close contests, the faction-ridden Congress, which was hoping to consolidate its gains from the Lok Sabha verdict by targeting the incumbent government on farmers' plight and Agnipath recruitment scheme for non-commissioned posts in the Armed Forces, notched 36 seats, five more than it got last time. It was also leading in one.

Significantly, the vote share of the BJP and Congress was almost same--39.94 per cent and 39.04 per cent respectively. While the Congress increased its vote share by a massive 11 per cent , the BJP's vote share rose by three per cent.

In the outgoing assembly, the BJP has 41 MLAs, Congress has 28 MLAs, the JJP has 6, while both the Haryana Lokhit Party and Indian National Lok Dal have one member each. There are four Independents, and nine seats remain vacant.

Also Read: Strong campaigning to hold-on booths, how BJP turned tables in Haryana? Know 5 reasons for victory

Also Read: Haryana Election Results 2024: INLD's Abhay Chautala loses Ellenabad seat to Congress' Bharat Singh