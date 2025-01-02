Thursday, January 02, 2025
     
Gurugram: Woman dies after being pushed from fourth floor, husband and in-laws arrested

Gurugram: According to a police complaint filed by the woman’s brother Taresh Vijayaran, on December 30, he got information that his sister Ritu fell from the roof of her in-law’s house in sector 5 area and died.

Gurugram Published : Jan 02, 2025
Image Source : INDIA TV Gurugram: Woman dies after being pushed from fourth floor.

Gurugram: A woman died allegedly after being pushed from the roof of her house in Gurugram, police said. Her husband and in-laws have been arrested in this regard. 

"Last Monday, my sister called me and she was crying. She told me that her husband Rohit, mother-in-law Kanta and father-in-law Rajbir were beating her,” Vijayaran said.

Later, he got information that Ritu jumped from the terrace and died, the police said.

“My sister Ritu was pushed from the fourth floor, due to which she died,” the brother claimed.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at sector 5 police station on Tuesday and the body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem Rohit and his father were arrested on Tuesday while his mother was nabbed on Wednesday, the police said.

"We have taken Rohit on one-day police remand while his parents were sent to judicial custody after being produced in a city court. The further probe is underway,” a spokesperson of Gurugram police said.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

