Gurugram weather: Two injured as pillar falls on car near Dwarka Expressway due to thunderstorm Gurugram weather: Incidents of hoardings falling and trees uprooting due to the storm were reported from several places, including Signatur tower, Sheetla Mata road and sector 31 Sector 21.

Gurugram weather: At least two people got severely injured after a huge pillar fell on a car near the Dwarka Expressway as thunderstorms and gusty winds hit the Delhi-NCR area on Friday (April 11). The car got stuck under the pillar, and two passengers got hurt. Passersby helped them get out of the car and admitted them to the hospital. This resulted in a traffic jam on the Dwarka Expressway, and police were deployed to manage the traffic jam.

According to the officials, the injured are yet to be identified. They were on their way home from work when the incident occurred. Their car got completely damaged. A strong storm started around 6:30 pm in the evening, resulting in heavy congestion on the Dwarka Expressway, NH-48, Southern Peripheral Road, Sohna Road Elevated Highway, Kundli–Manesar–Palwal Expressway and other major routes.

Incidents of hoardings falling and trees uprooting due to the storm were reported from several places, including Signatur tower, Sheetla Mata road and sector 31 Sector 21. Near Sector 22, a tree got uprooted and fell on two cars, they said. An electric pole also fell near a Kendriya Vidyalaya on Delhi road, resulting in a power cut in the surrounding areas, including Sector 14, the police said.

The spokesperson of Gurugram police said that the traffic police did a commendable job by removing trees and branches that had fallen on the road due to a sudden storm and ensuring smooth operation of traffic.

Delhi dust storm update

One person died and two were injured after a wall of an under-construction building collapsed in Madhu Vihar Police Station area, during the dust storm.

Teenager injured as balcony collapses due to dust storm

A 13-year-old boy was injured after a newly constructed balcony of a building collapsed following a dust storm here on Friday evening. The incident occurred around 6:51 pm in the Siddhipura locality in Delhi's Karol Bagh area, police said. According to police, the balcony on the third floor of a four-storey under-construction building collapsed amid strong winds. The structure, which was recently built, crashed down onto the street, hitting the boy who happened to be passing by.

Police rushed to the spot upon receiving information. The injured boy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is stated to be stable. Legal proceedings have been initiated, police said.