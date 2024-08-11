Gurugram turns 'Jalgram' as heavy rain leads to waterlogging, traffic disruption in several areas | See photos

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Severe waterlogging was reported in Gurugram after heavy rains.

Heavy rainfall early in the morning on Sunday wreaked havoc in Gurugram, causing massive waterlogging in several areas that crippled the city’s roads and highways. Several areas including the Gurugram-Delhi Expressway, and many subways were affected, giving difficulty to regular commuters in the city. The Gurugram district administration stated that the city received 53mm of rainfall by 8:30 am, causing water to accumulate in multiple sectors and on major roads.

Traffic disruption was also witnessed in several areas due to waterlogged streets in Gurugram. The city traffic police said, rainwater submerged key intersections and service lanes, leaving vehicles stranded and commuters wading through knee-deep water.

Heavy waterlogging in Gurugram led to the closure of underpasses and subways, including those at DLF phases 1 and 3, Sector 4, 5, Palam Vihar, and Suncity Township, as authorities prioritised the safety of commuters.

In the wake of these developments, Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said emergency teams have been deployed across the city to manage the waterlogging and traffic jam situation.

He further added that the administration has deployed cranes and police vans at key stretches to help with vehicle breakdowns, and various teams are working round the clock to pump out water from flooded areas. However, he urged the local residents to avoid potholed roads and stay indoors unless necessary.

As the subways and underpasses were closed for non-motorised transport (NMT) and pedestrians, the city residents had to stay indoors and reschedule their plans. The situation was also critical on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, where commuters faced severe challenges crossing the Narsingpur stretch as both the main carriageway and service lanes were submerged.