Gurugram: 80 traffic police officers to be deployed to curb drunk driving on New Year's Eve

As the world gears up to welcome 2025 in two days, the Gurugram administration is strengthening the security ahead of December 31. On New Year's Eve, when the city will be in party mode, the police are all set with the arrangements to curb the illicit activities. The officials on Monday told 80 traffic police personnel at various checkpoints across Gurugram will be deployed to curb drunk driving on New Year's Eve.

Special checkpoints to be set up

Special checkpoints (naakas) will be set up at eight key locations to ensure strict enforcement of anti-drunk driving measures. The officer said during New Year celebrations incidents of drinking and driving increase.

For public safety and smooth traffic operations, eight dedicated checkpoints will focus on drink-and-drive violations.

The deployment will include eight traffic inspectors, 16 zonal officers, eight road safety officers and 50 other personnel. Traffic Deputy Commissioner of Police Virender Vij said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCPs) across all zones have been instructed to set up additional checkpoints in their respective areas to ensure peaceful and safe celebrations.

Action will be taken under the Motor Vehicle Act against everyone caught driving under the influence of alcohol.

Over 2,000 cops deployed ahead of New Years

Gurugram police have deployed over 2,000 policemen to ensure smooth New Year celebrations. MG road, Cyber hub and sector 29 market have been identified as key sensitive points which are expected to be hit by maximum party goers and majority of cops will be stationed here to keep things under control, said official.

According to an official statement of the Gurugram police, special programmes and events will be organised mainly at 22 places in Gurugram for New Year celebrations.

Along with the deployment of a huge force, police's Counter Assault, Police Riders, Police PCR, Crane, Fire Brigade and ambulance teams have also been deployed with all safety equipment at all these places.

Major security arrangements are made at MG road, Cyber hub, Golf course road, DLF phase-1 and market of sector 29. About 1,044 policemen will be deployed at those 22 spots, 10 parking lots and police checkpoints.

"All policemen will work together to ensure law and order and maintain peace in the city. We have identified key party points and will ensure free movement of people and traffic there. We have deployed extra force on all sensitive areas and regular checking of vehicles will be started by a day before. We also put special checking points at the roads leading to Gurugram from other districts,” a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

(With PTI inputs)