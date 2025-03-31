Uttarakhand CM announces renaming of 11 places in 4 districts | Full list here The Uttarakhand government has announced the renaming of several places across Haridwar, Dehradun, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar districts, citing alignment with public sentiment, Indian culture, and heritage.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday announced the renaming of several places across Haridwar, Dehradun, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar districts, citing alignment with public sentiment and Indian cultural heritage. CM Dhami emphasised that the name changes aim to honor India's historical and cultural legacy while inspiring people by commemorating the contributions of great figures who have preserved the country’s traditions.

"The renaming of these locations is being carried out in accordance with public sentiment and Indian culture. This will help people connect with their heritage and draw inspiration from those who have played a pivotal role in shaping it," the Chief Minister stated. The move is part of the state government's broader effort to reinforce cultural identity and historical recognition in Uttarakhand.

Here is a list of the places in Uttarakhand where names have been changed:

1. Haridwar District

Aurangzebpur → Shivaji Nagar

Janjiali → Arya Nagar

Chaudhpur → Jyotiba Phule Nagar

Mohammadpur Jat → Mohanpur Jat

Khanpur Qureshi → Ashoka Nagar

Dhirpur → Nandpur

Khanpur → Shri Krishnapur

Akbarpur Fazalpur → Vijaynagar

2. Dehradun District

Piruwala → Ramjivala

Piruwala (Vikasnagar Block) → Kesari Nagar

Chaudhpur Khurd → Prithviraj Nagar

Abdullapur → Dashrath Nagar

3. Nainital District

Nawabi Road → Atal Marg

Panchakki to ITI Marg → Guru Govalkar Marg

4. Udham Singh Nagar District

Nagar Panchayat Sultanpur Patti → Kaushalya Puri

Meanwhile, reacting on the development, Congress leader Harish Rawat said, "We are neither in favour nor against it. We simply want to point out that changing names has become the BJP's agenda because they have nothing to show in terms of real work. The last eight and a half years have been a complete failure, and the public is questioning them. To divert attention from these questions, they are creating the drama of changing names."