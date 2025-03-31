IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians make quick work of Kolkata Knight Riders, register first win of season Mumbai Indians have registered a comfortable victory against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2025. Ashwani Kumar and Ryan Rickelton put in exceptional performances in the clash, helping the five-time champions register their first win of the season.

Game 12 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Mumbai Indians lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders. Both teams faced off at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 31, and the clash began with Kolkata coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

Through an exceptional bowling performance, Mumbai Indians made quick work of Kolkata Knight Riders’ bowling attack. The defending champions saw openers Sunil Narine and Quinton de Kock depart on scores of 0 and 1, respectively. Furthermore, the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, and Rinku Singh only added 11, 26, 3 and 17 runs, respectively.

To make matters worse, the MI bowlers removed Manish Pandey and Andre Russell cheaply as well. In the end, Ramandeep Singh’s 22-run knock helped Kolkata Knight Rider post a total of 116 runs in the first innings of the game.

As for Mumbai Indians, Ashwani Kumar was the highest wicket taker with four wickets to his name. Deepak Chahar took two wickets where Trent Boult, Hardik Pandya, Vignesh Puthur, and Mitchell Santner took one wicket each as well.

Aiming to chase down the target of 117 runs, Mumbai Indians opened their innings with Rayan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma coming out to bat. Hoping for a big knock after a few subpar ones, former skipper Rohit Sharma failed to go big once more, departing for just 13 runs.

However, it was the knock of Ryan Rickelton that helped Mumbai Indians register a win. The star batter scored… and propelled MI to a win by eight wickets. It is worth noting that this was Mumbai Indians’ first win of the IPL 2025 season. After losing two consecutive matches, the five-time champions have made quick work of KKR and they will hope that they can carry this momentum in the upcoming matches as well.