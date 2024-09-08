Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Assembly Election 2024

Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Assembly Election 2024: The Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Haryana Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 61 of the Haryana Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). There are 73 general seats, SC-17 and ST-0. There will be a total of 2.01 crore voters in Haryana, of which 1.06 crore are males, 0.95 crore are females, 4.52 lakhs are first-time voters and 40.95 lakhs are young voters. Garhi Sampla-Kiloi is one of the Assembly seats of Haryana's Rohtak district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are the main parties in the constituency. Congress candidate Bhupinder Singh Hooda won the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency in 2019. In 2014, Hooda registered his fourth consecutive win in the seat. He won the constituency in assembly elections in 2005, 2009, 2014 and 2019.

Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,48,858 voters in the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency during the 2019 Haryana Assembly Elections. Out of this, 81,189 voters were male and 66,693 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender in the constituency. 976 postal votes were cast in the constituency. 353 were NOTA voters. The number of service voters in Garhi Sampla-Kiloi in 2019 was 2,190 (2,084 were men and only 106 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency was 1,90,869. Out of this, 8,6,283 voters were male and 86,283 were female. There were 195 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Garhi Sampla-Kiloi in 2014 was 2,644 (1,708 were men and 936 were women).

Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency in Haryana will go to the polls on October 5. The date of voting was changed from October 1 to 5 by the Election Commission of India (ECI) following requests from several political parties and social organisations.

Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Garhi Sampla-Kiloi will be declared on October 8, along with the other 89 constituencies in Haryana. Earlier, the state was October 4 but the ECI postponed it.

Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Haryana Constituency Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

BJP's Manju Hooda and Congress stalwart Bhupinder Singh Hooda are the main candidates in the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Legislative Assembly constituency of Haryana.

Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Bhupinder Singh Hooda won the seat with a margin of 58,312 votes (39.27%). He was polled 97,755 votes with a vote share of 65.82%. He defeated BJP candidate Satish Nandal, who got 39,443 votes (26.56%). JJP candidate Sandeep Hooda stood third with 5,437 votes (3.66%) votes. LSP candidate Kamlesh Kumar Saini was in the fourth position with just 2,433 votes (1.64%).

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Bhupinder Singh Hooda won the seat. He was polled 80,693 votes with a vote share of 57.28%. INLD candidate Satish Nanda got 33,508 votes (23.78%) and was the runner-up. Hooda defeated Nanda by a margin of 47,185 votes ( 33.61%). The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 1,14,185. BJP candidate Dharamvir Hooda came in third with 22,101 votes (15.70%). HJCBL candidate Bijender Sharma was in the fourth position with just 1,197votes (.85%).

Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2019: Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Congress)

2014: Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Congress)

2009: Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Congress)

2005: Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Congress)

2000: Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Congress)

1996: Krishan Hooda (Samta Party)

1991: Krishan Murti (Congress)

1987: Krishan Hooda (Lok Dal)

Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Constituency Voter Turnout in 2014 and 2009

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections was 1,40,408 or 73.81% in the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Assembly Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2009, the total number of valid votes polled in this Assembly seat was 1,12,632 or 68.66%.