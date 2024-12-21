Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala cremated with state honours in Sirsa | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IMAGE Five-time Haryana Chief Minister, OP Chautala, was cremated today

Former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala was cremated on Saturday with state honours. Five-time Chief Minister, Chautala, died in Gurugram on Friday at the age of 89. Cremation rituals were held in Teja Khera village in his native Sirsa district. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal were among prominent personalities who reached Teja Khera to attend the last rites of the departed leader.

Sons performed last rites | Watch

OP Chautala is survived by two sons and three daughters. His wife, Sneh Lata, passed away over five years ago. The funeral pyre was lit by Chautala's sons Ajay and Abhay in the presence of other family members amid chants of Vedic hymns by priests.

Political leaders from all parties paid respects to OP Chautala

Several Haryana ministers from all political parties, state Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, former Union minister Venod Sharma, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, BJP's Manpreet Badal and Manjinder Singh Sirsa and others paid their last respects to the departed Indian National Lok Dal chief.

Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Kumari Selja had reached the Chautala farmhouse in the morning. Chautala's mortal remains were kept at the family's Teja Khera farmhouse here for people to pay their last respects.

Vice President Dhankhar paid his respects

VP Jagdeep Dhankar paid his last respect to five-time Haryana Chief Minister. He said that Chautala made it clear the country's development, peace and progress is linked to the development of farmers and villages.

Referring to the toppling of the Congress government in 1989, the vice president said Chautala was one of the architects of the "big change". He remembered how INLD chief used to fight for farmers and rural development.

Former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar also expressed his condolences and said, "The people of Haryana will for long remember his political dynamism as a beloved grassroots leader, who stood steadfast in his beliefs even in the most difficult of times. His relentless fight for the cause of farmers defined his leadership."

"He was a valued friend to many as also a fierce opponent to contend with. No words can adequately express my personal sense of loss for I was touched by his affection and generosity in several ways and on several occasions," Kumar added.

ALSO READ | Om Prakash Chautala dies: Haryana stalwart whose political journey marked by highs and lows

(With PTI inputs)