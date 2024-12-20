Om Prakash Chautala dies: Haryana stalwart whose political journey marked by highs and lows

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/CH. OM PRAKASH CHAUTALA Om Prakash Chautala

Om Prakash Chautala, popularly known as O.P. Chautala, was undoubtedly one of the most important political personalities of Haryana, whose political journey lasted for many decades. An experienced leader of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), Chautala's career left a mark on politics in the state for both his influence and his major controversies as the leader embroiled in legal battles.

Early life and political roots

He was born on January 1, 1935, as the son of Chaudhary Devi Lal, the former Deputy Prime Minister of India and a gigantic figure in Haryana's political landscape. Being born and brought up in a politically active family, his political acumen and interest developed early, as he was groomed to assume leadership roles in his father, Indian National Lok Dal, formed by Devi Lal in 1996.

Chautalas's rise in politics was greatly influenced by his father's legacy. He inherited his father's grassroots support, especially in rural areas where he had become a leader for farmers and backward communities. His entry into mainstream politics was characterized by his efforts to carry on his father's legacy and at the same time, to define his path.

Chief Minister of Haryana

Chautala served as the Chief Minister of Haryana for four non-consecutive terms, making him one of the longest-serving political leaders in the state. His tenure as Chief Minister is divided into several stints:

First Term (1989-1990): Chautala first assumed office as Chief Minister on December 2, 1989. His tenure, however, was brief, lasting until May 22, 1990, after his government was dismissed. Second Term (1990): After the political upheavals, Chautala was re-elected as Chief Minister on July 12, 1990, but this term was even shorter, lasting only until July 17, 1990. Third Term (1991): Chautala was appointed Chief Minister once again in 1991, holding office from March 22 to April 6, 1991. Fourth Term (1999-2005): Chautala’s most significant and longest tenure was his fourth term from July 24, 1999, to March 5, 2005. During this time, he worked on several initiatives aimed at improving the state’s agricultural and rural infrastructure, but his tenure was also marked by allegations of corruption and poor governance.

His influence extended beyond Haryana, with Chautala playing a key role in national politics through his alliances. He was part of various political coalitions, including the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Third Front, a coalition of non-UPA and non-NDA parties.

Controversies and legal issues

Although the man was politically acknowledged, it'd be hard to forget many controversies associated with him. Among the biggest ones involved 3,206 junior basic teacher hires, which were made illegally during his term as Chief Minister in Haryana between 1999 and 2000. In 2013, Chautala, along with his son Ajay Singh Chautala, was convicted and sentenced to ten years for illegal appointments of unqualified teachers. This was the worst-case scenario regarding his political career, which led to his imprisonment.

Chautala had received several charges, too, on the disproportionate assets case, which ultimately led to him being convicted by a CBI court in May 2022, giving him a four-year sentence along with a payment of a Rs 50 lakh fine.

In these legal issues, unfortunately, Dad was also the oldest inmate at Tihar Jail, where he was sentenced till his release in 2020. This was mainly thanks to the Delhi government's hygiene drive that cut down numbers in prisons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Family and Legacy

The political legacy of Om Prakash Chautala persists in his family. His son Abhay Singh Chautala has addressed several important issues of Haryana as one of the major Members of the Haryana Legislative Assembly and Leader of Opposition from 2014 to 2019. Dushyant Chautala, the grandson of Chautalas, also went further in continuing this political legacy by serving as the Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana and former Member of Parliament.

The Chautalas have, thus, been alive in Haryana; most of them continue carrying the political torch in their family. The role of Dushyant Chautala as Deputy CM and what he's doing for the governance of the state further enhance the legacy of the Chautala family.

A legacy of power and controversy

The political odyssey of Om Prakash Chautala was one among the most tremendous because of its successes and controversies. He was the leader of Haryana, an INLD leader, and a family that continues to be active in politics, thus cementing his role as a historical figure in the state. However, several corruption cases in which he was involved and subsequent legal problems overshadowed his political career.

He created a legacy that would definitely come to terms for political dominion, family ties, and controversies shadowing his life even at the time when he was passing away at 89 after being bedridden for years. Such would be the reflection of Om Prakash Chautala in the years to come in the political annals of Haryana.