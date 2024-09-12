Former Congress MLA breaks down after being denied party ticket for Haryana Assembly polls | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Former Congress MLA Lalit Nagar broke down after the party denied him a ticket for the Tigaon assembly constituency.

Former Congress MLA Lalit Nagar was seen in tears after the party withdrew his ticket for the Tigaon assembly constituency. Nagar had been preparing to contest the upcoming elections from Tigaon under the Congress banner for the upcoming Haryana assembly elections.

In a surprising turn of events, Congress has decided to replace Lalit Nagar with Rohit Nagar, the son of senior leader Yashpal Nagar, as their candidate for the Tigaon seat. The sudden change has caused significant distress for Lalit Nagar, who convened a meeting with his supporters following the announcement.

Amid the emotional turmoil, Lalit Nagar has announced his intention to run as an independent candidate. This decision comes after his exclusion from the Congress ticket, marking a dramatic shift in his political career.

In the 2014 elections, Lalit Nagar won the Tigaon seat by defeating the BJP's Rajesh Nagar. However, in the 2019 elections, Rajesh Nagar defeated Lalit Nagar by a margin of 33,841 votes.