Five new flyovers, elevated roads coming up in Gurugram soon, traffic jams to be reduced, check full plan

Here comes a good news for the commuters of the Gurugram. The city will soon get five new flyovers and elevated roads as Cabinet minister and Badshapur MLA Rao Narbir Singh earlier this month said the state government would lay the foundation for Gurgaon's ‘golden future’ in the next five years.

While addressing residents of Vatika City and South Close, Rao Narbir Singh presented the full plan for the city's development, better connectivity and robust infrastructure, as per a report by TOI.

Elevated roads coming up in Gurugram: Check full plan

During the interaction with the residents, the minister stated that the elevated road connecting Delhi-Gurgaon expressway to Vatika Chowk would be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 750 crore and five new flyovers between Vatika Chowk and Ghata will be constructed at an estimated Rs 550 crore.

The development comes as the GMDA recently started the process of engaging a consultant for preparing the detailed project report for the signal-free 5.5km elevated corridor to connect the Delhi-Mumbai expressway and Dwarka Expressway.

Govt directs officials to expedite proposed projects

The minister also stated that the state government is taking good decisions in public interest and to ensure that every citizen gets the benefits of development. He also directed the officials to expedite proposals for new projects to secure govt approval.

These infrastructural developments will address the traffic bottlenecks along the 14 km stretch of the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), which connects Golf Course Extension Road, Sohna Road and NH-48.

Recently, the Gurgaon Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) check with consultants to prepare a detailed project report for a 5.5 km elevated corridor linking the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and Dwarka Expressway.

In the recent past, the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) witnessed rapid urbanisation, with real estate projects and residential developments contributing to increased traffic. Once the construction is complete, these elevated corridors and flyovers will reduce traffic congestion and reduce travel time for commuters.