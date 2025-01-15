FIR registered against Haryana BJP chief, singer Rocky Mittal for alleged gang rape in Himachal's Kasauli

Follow us on Image Source : X/FACEBOOK Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli (L) and singer Rocky Mittal aka Jai Bhagwan (R)

Rape case: A case of gang-rape has been registered against Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli and singer Rocky Mittal alias Jai Bhagwan after a Delhi-based woman alleged that they gang-raped her in a hotel in Himachal Pradesh's Kasaul, police said.

Himachal Pradesh Police has registered an FIR against the two men under Sections 376D (gang-rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), officials said on Tuesday. The woman in her complaint alleged that the incident occurred when she was on a trip to Himachal Pradesh along with her Delhi-based employer and a friend on July 3, 2023.

Duo made video of the act

According to the complainant, the two men made videos of the act and threatened to kill the victim if she disclosed the incident to anyone

The FIR registered in Kasauli in Solan district on December 13, 2024, names Badoli and Jai Bhagwan alias Rocky. A copy of the FIR was doing the rounds on social media on Tuesday.

What happened on July 3, 2023?

The woman was staying in a hotel in Kasauli with her boss and friend when she met the two accused on July 3, 2023. Badoli introduced himself as a political leader, while Rocky claimed to be a singer. Later, the woman and her friend went into a room with the two accused, who promised to help the complainant get a government job and a chance to feature in a music video, the FIR said.

According to the FIR, "We reached the hotel around 5 pm and were roaming around at about 7 pm when we met two people who were staying there. We started talking, and one of them introduced himself as Mohan Lal Badoli, a senior politician, while the other identified himself as Rocky Mittal, a singer. Jai Bhagwan (Rocky Mittal) told me he would sign me as a heroine for his album. Mohan Lal Badoli claimed he could get me a government job, saying that he has very high-level connections. They began praising us and then offered us alcohol, which we refused."

The complaint further stated, "Despite our refusal, they forcibly made us consume alcohol. After, they began harassing me. When I objected, they threatened my friend with serious consequences and made her sit aside. They then threatened to kill me if I did not comply with their demands. Both of them took turns to rape me. They also took pictures and recorded videos of the act, threatening to kill me if I revealed the incident to anyone."

The complainant further alleged that two months ago, she was called to Rocky's house in Panchkula where the accused threatened to implicate her in a false case, police said..

