Farmers hold 'tractor march' in Ambala, suspension of internet services continues

Farmers protest: After a ‘jatha’ of 101 farmers was stopped by the Haryana police at the Shambhu border, who were on a foot march to Delhi, farmers today carried out a tractor march in the Ambala district of Haryana on Monday. The tractor march was in support of the demands being raised by the farmers of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, who are protesting at Haryana state Khanauri and Shambhu borders.

The ongoing agitation has intensified after violent clashes between farmers and police, with 17 farmers reportedly injured. The farmers have vowed to continue their protests, including a tractor march planned for December 16 and a 'Rail Roko' on December 18.

Anil Vij urges farmers to find alternative way

Meanwhile, Haryana Minister Anil Vij has urged farmers to find alternative ways to protest, rather than blocking trains. "After permission from the Administration, every organisation can hold a protest. The farmers should not block trains as it will cause inconvenience to many people. They should find another way to protest," said Vij.

Rail roko protest on Dec 18

Meanwhile, Sarwan Singh Pandher appealed to the people of Punjab to join the 'Rail roko' agitation scheduled by farmers on December 18. "I want to appeal to the people of Punjab to participate in the ‘Rail Roko’ agitating on December 18. We request all the people of all the 13,000 villages in Punjab who live near railway tracks to block their nearest railway crossings and railway stations from 12 to 3 pm," Pandher said, as quoted by ANI. The farmer leader further accused the opposition, especially Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, for not delivering on the party’s promises for farmers.

Haryana suspends mobile internet, bulk SMS services

In response to the planned farmers’ march, the Haryana government suspended mobile internet and bulk SMS services in 12 villages in Ambala district to maintain "public peace". The suspension will remain in force till December 17, according to an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Sumita Misra said.

The farmers are marching to force the Centre for a legal guarantee for minimum support price for crops. They are also pressing the Centre to hold talks with them to resolve their issues.

The farmers are gathered under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

