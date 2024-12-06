Farmers protest: Internet services suspended in several villages near Shambhu border in Haryana

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Farmers gather at the Shambhu border before the commencement of their Delhi Chalo march.

Farmers protest: In response to ongoing farmer protests, authorities in Haryana's Ambala district have suspended internet services in areas surrounding the Shambhu Border from December 6 to December 9. In addition, prohibition has been put in place for bulk SMS also in as many as 11 villages of the district. As per officials, measures have been taken to prevent the spread of misinformation and ensure public safety during the demonstrations.

The ban was enforced in Dangdehri, Lohgarh, Manakpur, Dadiyana, Bari Ghel, Lhars, Kalu Majra, Devi Nagar, Saddopur, Sultanpur, and Kakru villages of Ambala at Friday noon. The services will remain suspended till 11.59 pm on December 9, according to the order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sumita Misra. The ban has been imposed due to concerns about "tension, annoyance, agitation, and disturbance of public peace." This action comes as a group of farmers prepares to march to Delhi, demanding legislation for a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Section 163 of BNSS imposed

Meanwhile, the Ambala district administration has already issued an order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), restricting any unlawful assembly of five or more persons in the district. The deputy commissioner has directed that no procession on foot, vehicles, or other modes will be allowed till further orders. Ambala authorities ordered closure of all government and private schools in the district.

The Ambala deputy commissioner-cum-district magistrate in an order dated November 30 prohibited unlawful assembly of five or more persons, and taking out any procession on foot, vehicles or through any other mode. A multilayered barricading is already in place at the Shambhu border point Rajpura (Punjab)-Ambala (Haryana) on National Highway-44. Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher termed the 101 farmers who will begin the march 'marjeevras', someone willing to die for a cause.

What are farmers' demands?

Besides MSP, the farmers are demanding farm debt waiver, pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases (against farmers), and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation to the families of farmers who died during the previous agitation in 2020-21 are also part of their demands.

