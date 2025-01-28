Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh walks out of jail on parole

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IMAGE Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh gets parole

Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is released on parole on Tuesday. He walked out of the jail in the morning.

Sirsa-based Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a 20-year jail term for allegedly raping two of his disciples, is currently lodged in Sunaria Jail in Rohtak, Haryana. He was also awarded life-term imprisonment for the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, which will commence after the completion of his current sentence.

A special CBI court in Panchkula, Haryana, convicted all the accused in October, 2021 and sentenced them to life-term imprisonment in the murder case. Singh was held guilty of hatching a criminal conspiracy with the co-accused persons.

Ranjit Singh murder case

Ranjit Singh was fatally shot at by four unidentified assailants at Khanpur Kolian Village in Haryana's Kurukshetra on July 10, 2002. The murder was allegedly orchestrated by Ram Rahim Singh, who suspected the deceased of being behind the circulation of an anonymous letter accusing him of sexually exploiting his women followers.

Those acquitted include Avtar Singh, Krishan Lal, Jasbir Singh, and Sabdil Singh whereas another accused Inder Sain, died during the pendency of the trial in 2020.