Sunday, September 08, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Haryana
  4. Congress releases list of 9 candidates for Haryana polls, fields Birender Singh's son against JJP's Dushyant

Congress releases list of 9 candidates for Haryana polls, fields Birender Singh's son against JJP's Dushyant

Congress so far released the names of 40 candidates in two parts - 31 and 9 for Haryana Assembly elections. The 90-member Haryana Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on October 5 and the counting of votes will be undertaken on October 8.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Chandigarh Updated on: September 08, 2024 23:11 IST
Representational image
Image Source : X Representational image

Congress on Sunday released its second list of 9 candidates for Haryana Assembly elections 2024. The grand old party fielded Birender Singh's son Brijendra Singh against JJP leader Dushyant Chautala from the Uchana Kalan constituency. Kuldeep Sharma, former Assembly Speaker got the ticket from Ganaur Assembly.

Haryana will vote on October 5 and the counting of votes will take place on October 8.

     Seat No  Constituency               Candidate Name

  • 13     Thanesar                       Ashok Arora
  • 28    Ganaur                           Kuldeep Sharma
  • 37    Uchana Kalan                Brijendra Singh
  • 39    Tohana                           Paramvir Singh
  • 58    Tosham                          Anirudh Chaudhary
  • 60    Meham                           Balram Dangi
  • 71    Nangal Chaudhary       Smt. Manju Choudhary
  • 76    Badshahpur                  Vardhan Yadav
  • 77   Gurugram                       Mohit Grover

Earlier, the grand old party on Friday (September 6) announced its first list of 31 candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections, fielding wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who recently joined the party alongside fellow wrestler Bajrang Punia, from the Julana constituency. Congress fielded former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda from the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Haryana

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Haryana News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement