Congress releases list of 9 candidates for Haryana polls, fields Birender Singh's son against JJP's Dushyant

Congress on Sunday released its second list of 9 candidates for Haryana Assembly elections 2024. The grand old party fielded Birender Singh's son Brijendra Singh against JJP leader Dushyant Chautala from the Uchana Kalan constituency. Kuldeep Sharma, former Assembly Speaker got the ticket from Ganaur Assembly.
Haryana will vote on October 5 and the counting of votes will take place on October 8.
Seat No Constituency Candidate Name
- 13 Thanesar Ashok Arora
- 28 Ganaur Kuldeep Sharma
- 37 Uchana Kalan Brijendra Singh
- 39 Tohana Paramvir Singh
- 58 Tosham Anirudh Chaudhary
- 60 Meham Balram Dangi
- 71 Nangal Chaudhary Smt. Manju Choudhary
- 76 Badshahpur Vardhan Yadav
- 77 Gurugram Mohit Grover
Earlier, the grand old party on Friday (September 6) announced its first list of 31 candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections, fielding wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who recently joined the party alongside fellow wrestler Bajrang Punia, from the Julana constituency. Congress fielded former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda from the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat.