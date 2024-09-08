Congress releases list of 9 candidates for Haryana polls, fields Birender Singh's son against JJP's Dushyant

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational image

Congress on Sunday released its second list of 9 candidates for Haryana Assembly elections 2024. The grand old party fielded Birender Singh's son Brijendra Singh against JJP leader Dushyant Chautala from the Uchana Kalan constituency. Kuldeep Sharma, former Assembly Speaker got the ticket from Ganaur Assembly.

Haryana will vote on October 5 and the counting of votes will take place on October 8.

Seat No Constituency Candidate Name

13 Thanesar Ashok Arora

28 Ganaur Kuldeep Sharma

37 Uchana Kalan Brijendra Singh

39 Tohana Paramvir Singh

58 Tosham Anirudh Chaudhary

60 Meham Balram Dangi

71 Nangal Chaudhary Smt. Manju Choudhary

76 Badshahpur Vardhan Yadav

77 Gurugram Mohit Grover

Earlier, the grand old party on Friday (September 6) announced its first list of 31 candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections, fielding wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who recently joined the party alongside fellow wrestler Bajrang Punia, from the Julana constituency. Congress fielded former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda from the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat.