Bengal Guv instructs Mamata to hold emergency cabinet meeting over complaints against Kolkata Police chief

Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has instructed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to convene an emergency cabinet meeting to address growing demands for the removal of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal. The directive comes in response to escalating protests by doctors and public outcry following the tragic rape and murder of a trainee female doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The sources, speaking of the development said, Governor Bose emphasized the need for the state to operate within the framework of the Constitution and adhere to the rule of law. "The ostrich-like attitude will not pay," the Governor reportedly stated, urging the state government to respond to public demands for justice, which include the dismissal of Commissioner Goyal.

Significantly, the Kolkata Police Commissioner has been under massive criticism, particularly from the opposition and medical professionals, following the rape and murder of a woman doctor. The incident which has sparked public outrage, had accused the police commissioner of failing to act swiftly and effectively in the case.





BJP demands Goyal's removal

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that West Bengal’s Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, had earlier called for Goyal’s removal in a letter to the President and the Ministry of Home Affairs. Adhikari accused the commissioner of being complicit in tampering with evidence and failing to prevent a violent incident at the hospital on the night of August 14.

“I have written a letter to the Hon'ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji requesting her to withdraw/forfeit the prestigious President's Police Medal and Police Medal conferred upon Shri Vineet Goyal; IPS, (West Bengal: RR – 1994), presently Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, in connection with his reprehensible, deplorable and shameful conduct during the course of investigations into the rape and murder of the Resident Doctor of RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata,” he said.



“His complicity in the destruction of material evidence and deliberate inaction during the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on the night of 14th August, 2024 has been well documented in the media…,” he added.

The protests have also gained momentum among the state’s junior doctors. Following a 22-hour stand-off, a delegation of doctors met with Commissioner Goyal, presenting him with a symbolic "artificial spine" as a critique of the police’s perceived inaction and urging them to "grow a backbone" in handling the situation.



Moreover, besides the opposition's demand, protesting junior doctors have also been demanding the dismissal of the Kolkata Police Commissioner. Earlier, a delegation of protesting doctors, who met the commissioner after a 22-hour long strike had then presented an artificial “spine” in an attempt to urge the police to “grow a backbone” against the alleged lapses by the state.